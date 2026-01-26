Detroit puts road win streak on the line against Denver

Detroit Pistons (33-11, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (31-15, third in the Western Conference)

Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Pistons take on Denver.

The Nuggets are 12-8 on their home court. Denver ranks eighth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up only 116.2 points while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.

The Pistons are 14-6 on the road. Detroit ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 18.2 fast break points per game led by Cade Cunningham averaging 3.5.

The 120.7 points per game the Nuggets average are 10.6 more points than the Pistons give up (110.1). The Pistons are shooting 48.0% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 46.8% the Nuggets’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Murray is averaging 26 points and 7.3 assists for the Nuggets. Peyton Watson is averaging 20.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

Cunningham is averaging 25.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pistons. Duncan Robinson is averaging 14 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 107.3 points, 39.0 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points per game.

Pistons: 8-2, averaging 112.3 points, 44.6 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 12.1 steals and 8.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.8 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Tamar Bates: out (foot), Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring), Jonas Valanciunas: day to day (calf), Nikola Jokic: out (knee), Christian Braun: out (ankle), Peyton Watson: day to day (ankle), Jamal Murray: day to day (hamstring).

Pistons: Caris LeVert: out (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press