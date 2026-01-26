Memphis plays Houston on 4-game road slide

Memphis Grizzlies (18-25, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (27-16, fourth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -10.5; over/under is 222.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits Houston looking to break its four-game road losing streak.

The Rockets are 15-14 in conference matchups. Houston ranks seventh in the NBA with 52.9 points in the paint led by Alperen Sengun averaging 13.7.

The Grizzlies are 5-4 against opponents from the Southwest Division. Memphis is fifth in the Western Conference with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Zach Edey averaging 3.9.

The Rockets average 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer makes per game than the Grizzlies allow (14.4). The Grizzlies average 13.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 12.4 per game the Rockets allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Rockets won the last matchup 124-109 on Nov. 6. Amen Thompson scored 28 points to help lead the Rockets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Durant is scoring 26.3 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Rockets. Thompson is averaging 19.7 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 51.4% over the past 10 games.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is scoring 18.9 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Grizzlies. Jock Landale is averaging 13.9 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 55.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 108.8 points, 48.8 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points per game.

Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 114.4 points, 46.4 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Aaron Holiday: day to day (back), Steven Adams: out (ankle).

Grizzlies: Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Ja Morant: out (elbow), Zach Edey: out (ankle), Ty Jerome: out (calf), Brandon Clarke: out (calf), Santi Aldama: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press