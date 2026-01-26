Minnesota faces Golden State, aims to end 5-game skid

Golden State Warriors (26-21, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (27-19, seventh in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -7.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota comes into the matchup against Golden State after losing five games in a row.

The Timberwolves have gone 14-14 against Western Conference teams. Minnesota is fifth in the Western Conference with 33.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 7.4.

The Warriors are 16-13 in conference games. Golden State is ninth in the Western Conference with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jimmy Butler III averaging 2.3.

The Timberwolves average 14.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 12.6 per game the Warriors give up. The Warriors are shooting 46.2% from the field, which equals what the Timberwolves’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Warriors won the last matchup 111-85 on Jan. 25. Stephen Curry scored 26 points to help lead the Warriors to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 22.3 points, seven rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Timberwolves. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brandin Podziemski is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Warriors. Curry is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 118.0 points, 46.9 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 123.7 points, 40.5 rebounds, 31.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr.: out (foot).

Warriors: Jimmy Butler III: out for season (knee), Jonathan Kuminga: out (knee), Seth Curry: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press