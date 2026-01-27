Skip to main content
Stephen Curry, Draymond Green to miss Warriors’ game at Minnesota

By AP News

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry and Draymond Green won’t play for Golden State on Monday night at Minnesota due to injuries.

Both players suited up Sunday afternoon as the Warriors defeated the Timberwolves 111-85 in Minneapolis. But coach Steve Kerr said Curry’s balky right knee was causing him enough trouble on Monday morning to rule him out.

Green is sidelined with a back injury.

Kerr expressed hope that both players would be back in the lineup for Wednesday’s game at Utah.

The Warriors were already short-handed after losing forward Jimmy Butler for the season with a torn ACL. Forward Jonathan Kuminga also will sit out with a bone bruise and a hyperextended left knee.

