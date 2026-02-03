Utah faces Indiana on 6-game slide

Utah Jazz (15-35, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (13-37, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -3.5; over/under is 236.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah aims to stop its six-game skid with a victory over Indiana.

The Pacers are 10-17 in home games. Indiana is 9-18 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The Jazz have gone 5-18 away from home. Utah gives up 127.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.0 points per game.

The Pacers average 110.7 points per game, 16.3 fewer points than the 127.0 the Jazz allow. The Jazz average 118.0 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 118.4 the Pacers give up.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Jazz defeated the Pacers 152-128 in their last meeting on Nov. 12. Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 35 points, and Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Siakam is averaging 23.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and four assists for the Pacers. Andrew Nembhard is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Markkanen is averaging 27.4 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Jazz. Ace Bailey is averaging 15.3 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 4-6, averaging 110.3 points, 43.9 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points per game.

Jazz: 1-9, averaging 113.0 points, 41.1 rebounds, 30.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.1 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Obi Toppin: out (foot), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

Jazz: Keyonte George: out (ankle), Georges Niang: out (foot), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder), Jusuf Nurkic: out (rest).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

