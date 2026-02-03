Los Angeles hosts Cleveland following Allen’s 40-point performance

Cleveland Cavaliers (30-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (23-26, ninth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Los Angeles Clippers after Jarrett Allen scored 40 points in the Cavaliers’ 130-111 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Clippers have gone 13-10 at home. Los Angeles is 11-18 against opponents over .500.

The Cavaliers are 13-10 in road games. Cleveland ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 50.7 points per game in the paint led by Evan Mobley averaging 10.7.

The Clippers average 13.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer make per game than the Cavaliers allow (14.0). The Cavaliers average 6.4 more points per game (119.3) than the Clippers give up (112.9).

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Cavaliers defeated the Clippers 120-105 in their last meeting on Nov. 23. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 37 points, and Ivica Zubac led the Clippers with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kawhi Leonard is shooting 49.7% and averaging 27.6 points for the Clippers. John Collins is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaylon Tyson is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 115.2 points, 43.2 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 117.6 points, 46.7 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee), James Harden: out (personal).

Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), Evan Mobley: out (calf), Darius Garland: day to day (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press