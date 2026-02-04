Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder visit conference foe San Antonio

Oklahoma City Thunder (40-11, first in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (33-16, second in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -2; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes San Antonio and Oklahoma City square off on Wednesday.

The Spurs are 19-13 in Western Conference games. San Antonio scores 116.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Thunder are 30-7 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is seventh in the Western Conference with 25.5 assists per game led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 6.4.

The Spurs average 12.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer makes per game than the Thunder allow (14.5). The Thunder average 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than the Spurs allow.

The teams meet for the fifth time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 14 the Thunder won 119-98 led by 34 points from Gilgeous-Alexander, while Stephon Castle scored 20 points for the Spurs.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is averaging 19.8 points and 6.2 assists for the Spurs. Victor Wembanyama is averaging 23.6 points over the last 10 games.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.8 points and 6.4 assists for the Thunder. Isaiah Joe is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 112.2 points, 43.5 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points per game.

Thunder: 6-4, averaging 116.8 points, 42.8 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Stephon Castle: day to day (adductor), Lindy Waters III: day to day (knee), Jeremy Sochan: out (quad).

Thunder: Ajay Mitchell: out (hip), Nikola Topic: out (groin), Jalen Williams: out (thigh), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press