Denver takes on Chicago, seeks to break 3-game skid

Denver Nuggets (33-19, third in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (24-28, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver looks to end its three-game losing streak with a victory over Chicago.

The Bulls have gone 15-11 in home games. Chicago is third in the NBA with 34.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 7.4.

The Nuggets are 19-9 on the road. Denver is 14-13 against opponents over .500.

The Bulls score 117.0 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 116.2 the Nuggets allow. The Nuggets average 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than the Bulls allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Bulls won the last meeting 130-127 on Nov. 18. Giddey scored 21 points to help lead the Bulls to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matas Buzelis is averaging 15 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bulls. Jalen Smith is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 29.1 points, 12.1 rebounds and 10.5 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 22.2 points and 6.9 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 115.1 points, 43.9 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points per game.

Nuggets: 4-6, averaging 109.8 points, 41.9 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Tre Jones: day to day (hamstring), Zach Collins: out (toe), Collin Sexton: day to day (not injury related), Josh Giddey: day to day (hamstring).

Nuggets: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Spencer Jones: day to day (head), Tamar Bates: out (foot), Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring), Peyton Watson: day to day (hamstring).

By The Associated Press