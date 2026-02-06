Houston faces Oklahoma City, looks for 4th straight road win

Houston Rockets (31-19, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (40-12, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston hits the road against Oklahoma City looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Thunder are 30-8 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City averages 120.2 points and has outscored opponents by 12.3 points per game.

The Rockets have gone 17-15 against Western Conference opponents. Houston scores 115.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Thunder make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (45.9%). The Rockets are shooting 47.2% from the field, 4.0% higher than the 43.2% the Thunder’s opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Thunder won the last matchup 111-91 on Jan. 16. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 points to help lead the Thunder to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chet Holmgren is averaging 17.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and two blocks for the Thunder. Isaiah Joe is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kevin Durant is averaging 26 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Rockets. Alperen Sengun is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 5-5, averaging 116.3 points, 43.0 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points per game.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 107.6 points, 48.1 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Luguentz Dort: day to day (knee), Ajay Mitchell: day to day (abdominal), Nikola Topic: out (groin), Alex Caruso: day to day (injury management), Jalen Williams: out (thigh), Isaiah Hartenstein: day to day (eye), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (abdominal), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

Rockets: Jae’Sean Tate: day to day (wrist), Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Tari Eason: day to day (injury management), Steven Adams: out for season (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press