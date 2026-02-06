Detroit hosts New York after Brunson’s 42-point game

New York Knicks (33-18, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (37-13, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -1.5; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Detroit Pistons after Jalen Brunson scored 42 points in the Knicks’ 134-127 overtime victory against the Denver Nuggets.

The Pistons are 23-7 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 57.3 points in the paint led by Jalen Duren averaging 13.4.

The Knicks are 22-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York has a 14-14 record against opponents above .500.

The Pistons average 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer makes per game than the Knicks give up (13.9). The Knicks are shooting 47.2% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 44.3% the Pistons’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Pistons won 121-90 in the last meeting on Jan. 6. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 29 points, and Brunson led the Knicks with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cunningham is averaging 25.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pistons. Duren is averaging 17.6 points and 9.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Brunson is averaging 27.4 points and 6.1 assists for the Knicks. OG Anunoby is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 7-3, averaging 116.6 points, 43.0 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 11.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points per game.

Knicks: 8-2, averaging 115.5 points, 49.4 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.9 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Dario Saric: day to day (not injury related), Jalen Duren: day to day (knee), Tobias Harris: day to day (hip).

Knicks: OG Anunoby: day to day (toe), Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (eye), Josh Hart: day to day (undisclosed), Miles McBride: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press