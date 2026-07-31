Collier, Miles, Williams help Lynx beat Tempo 104-72 for 9th consecutive win

TORONTO (AP) — Napheesa Collier, Olivia Miles and Courtney Williams each scored 16 points and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Toronto Tempo 104-72 on Thursday night for their ninth straight victory.

Kayla McBride added 13 points, Dorka Juhasz had 12 and Natasha Howard finished with nine points eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks for the WNBA-leading Lynx (24-6).

Laura Juskaite led the expansion Tempo (10-18) with 19 points. Marina Mabrey added 16, and Nyara Sabally had 10.

Toronto has lost five straight, which includes a 100-93 loss at Minnesota in Collier’s season debut Tuesday night, and nine of 10.

Minnesota had a season-high 14 steals and scored 31 points off the Tempo’s season-worst 24 turnovers.

Collier scored seven points in a 20-6 second-quarter run that gave the Lynx a 14-point lead with 2:31 left and it was 50-41 at halftime.

Miles, the No. 2 pick in the 2026 draft, did not have an assist for the first time in her WNBA career.

Brittney Sykes (foot) and Isabelle Harrison (knee) did not play for Toronto.

Up next

Lynx: Host Indiana on Sunday.

Tempo: At Golden State on Sunday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball