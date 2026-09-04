Ben Simmons agrees to a 1-year contract with the Sacramento Kings, AP source says

Ben Simmons is making a comeback to the NBA after sitting out last season with injuries, agreeing to a one-year contract with the Sacramento Kings.

A person familiar with the deal confirmed to The Associated Press that he will sign with Sacramento. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced.

ESPN first reported the move and said Simmons would be paid $3.5 million.

The 30-year-old from Australia is a former No. 1 draft pick, three-time All-Star and Rookie of the Year, but he has struggled to perform and stay healthy in recent years. He sat out last season while dealing with back and leg injuries after ending the 2024-25 season in a reserve role for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Sacramento is coming off a 22-60 season and is trying to rebuild around rookie Darius Acuff Jr., who was picked seventh in the draft after a stellar freshman season at Arkansas. The Kings were looking for veteran help after waiving DeMar DeRozan and deciding not to bring back Russell Westbrook. Those two scored the most points last season for Sacramento.

The Kings believe Simmons provides value as a versatile defender that can guard almost any position and can be the backup point guard to Acuff as well as play in other spots.

Simmons was the first overall pick by Philadelphia in 2016 after playing one season in college at LSU. He sat out his first season with an injured foot but quickly developed into a star player for the 76ers once he returned. He was the Rookie of the Year in 2017-18, was an All-Star the following three seasons, as well as a third-team All-NBA player in 2019-20 and a first-team All-Defense selection in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

But his career hasn’t been the same after sitting out the 2021-22 season when he was dealing with mental health concerns, other physical injuries and was seeking a trade out of Philadelphia.

He was sent to Brooklyn at the 2022 trade deadline but missed the rest of that season with a bad back. He then played 2 1/2 seasons with the Brooklyn before getting cut in February 2025. He finished that season with the Los Angeles Clippers before sitting out last season.

But he never came close to his level of play early in his career in Philadelphia, averaging 5.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists during his time with the Nets and Clippers.

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By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer