Paul George understands sentiments after trade, says he’s ready to prove himself with Celtics

BOSTON (AP) — Paul George made one thing clear during his introductory news conference with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday: his ears work just fine.

He’s heard the not-so silent chorus of Celtics fans who bemoaned the front office’s decision to jettison 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown in the July trade with Philadelphia that sent the 36-year-old George to his fifth NBA team.

But George also isn’t shying away from his new situation.

“I understand my circumstances. I understand how huge JB was, not only for the organization, but here in the city. So, I didn’t take it personal,” George said. “To be honest, they should have a relationship, emotionally, to that trade. But my job is to kind of come into a great opportunity for me. Obviously, the last few years have been rough, just with injuries. But for myself, personally, I feel great again. I feel like I’ve turned that corner of dealing with injuries, and now, kind of re-establishing myself from a physical standpoint again. And with that, I can carry it over to the court.”

George, along with acquisitions Mitchell Robinson and Mike Conley, Jr. represent president of basketball operations Brad Stevens’ attempt to shore up the roster alongside Jayson Tatum.

The franchise centerpiece, Tatum is embarking on his first full season since tearing his Achilles tendon in May 2025 and then having his return late last season end with him being sidelined for the Celtics’ Game 7 first-round playoff loss to George and the 76ers.

Robinson comes in fresh off winning a championship with the Knicks, and the 38-year-old Conley will be suiting up with his fourth NBA team as he prepares for his 20th NBA season.

Robinson missed Tuesday’s news conference for a personal matter, but Stevens said he’s liked what he’s seen over the past few weeks during workouts between the three newcomers and returning members of Boston’s roster as they prepare to open training camp in two weeks.

The trio also joined Tatum and other current Celtics for informal workouts this summer.

The team held its annual season launch event on Monday and Stevens said there was only one image behind him when he spoke to everyone – a photo of the TD Garden court being refurbished.

“That happens every year right around the end of July. And to me, every single year you go through it looks like the blank canvas of a court being absolutely redone,” Stevens said. “Nobody’s stepped on it. And now it’s that year’s team. To write its own chapter. And I felt that way every time they do it.”

Characterized as a facelift or a complete renovation, the key players of the Celtics teams that hoisted the franchise’s 18th title in 2024 have changed over the summer.

Whether those alterations wind up paying off will depend on what this new trio — and particularly George — can provide at this stage of their careers.

Conley will be a role player behind Derrick White and Payton Pritchard, with Robinson likely backing up starting center Neemias Queta.

But for a player such as George, who has nine All-Star and six All-NBA selections, expectations are higher as he looks to step into the role of Tatum’s tag team partner in the starting lineup.

Conley insisted he’s “still got a lot left” and thinks two things he and George enter on Day 1 with are leadership and instant motivation to produce.

“It’s two guys who haven’t had a chance to win a championship,” Conley said. “So, it’s that sense of urgency that maybe reignites that for the guys who’ve been on this team, who’ve already won it.”

George reiterated several times that a run of injuries he had with the Los Angeles Clippers and Sixers, including knee surgery prior to last season, are in the rearview, and that he is a “great” place physically and mentally.

“It’s a new group, a new opportunity,” George said. “I think they’re getting, someone that’s ready to, not fill the shoes or fill the void of JB, but I think from a personal standpoint myself, I think I can come in and kind of still keep us in that contention. Give us a chance to win.”

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By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer