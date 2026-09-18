Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
61.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Young ties WNBA record with 22-point quarter, Aces beat Storm 114-77

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Aces Storm Basketball

Aces Storm Basketball

Photo Icon View Photos

SEATTLE (AP) — Jackie Young tied the WNBA record for points in a quarter with 22 in the first and finished with a career-high 35, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 114-77 on Thursday night in their first game after the FIBA World Cup break.

The Aces (28-13) are 1 1/2 games behind second-place Golden State, and a game in front of Atlanta, in the WNBA standings. The top four have home-court advantage in the best-of-three first round of the playoffs.

A’ja Wilson scored 29 points for the Aces. Las Vegas had its highest-scoring game since it set franchise’s record in a 118-95 win over Atlanta on July 4, 2021.

Young tied the quarter mark shared by Jewell Loyd, Brittney Sykes and Diana Taurasi. Picked No. 1 overall in the 2019 draft, Young was 8 of 9 from the field, 3 of 4 from 3-point range and 3 of 3 on free throws.

Flau’jae Johnson led Seattle with 25 points and Natisha Hiedeman added 12 points and seven assists. Stefanie Dolson scored 11 points and Dominique Malonga 10.

The WNBA-worst Storm (8-33) have lost five of six.

Up next

Aces: Host Seattle on Sunday.

Storm: At Golden State on Saturday.

___

See AP’s full WNBA coverage here

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.