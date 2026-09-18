Young ties WNBA record with 22-point quarter, Aces beat Storm 114-77

SEATTLE (AP) — Jackie Young tied the WNBA record for points in a quarter with 22 in the first and finished with a career-high 35, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 114-77 on Thursday night in their first game after the FIBA World Cup break.

The Aces (28-13) are 1 1/2 games behind second-place Golden State, and a game in front of Atlanta, in the WNBA standings. The top four have home-court advantage in the best-of-three first round of the playoffs.

A’ja Wilson scored 29 points for the Aces. Las Vegas had its highest-scoring game since it set franchise’s record in a 118-95 win over Atlanta on July 4, 2021.

Young tied the quarter mark shared by Jewell Loyd, Brittney Sykes and Diana Taurasi. Picked No. 1 overall in the 2019 draft, Young was 8 of 9 from the field, 3 of 4 from 3-point range and 3 of 3 on free throws.

Flau’jae Johnson led Seattle with 25 points and Natisha Hiedeman added 12 points and seven assists. Stefanie Dolson scored 11 points and Dominique Malonga 10.

The WNBA-worst Storm (8-33) have lost five of six.

Up next

Aces: Host Seattle on Sunday.

Storm: At Golden State on Saturday.

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