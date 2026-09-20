Olivia Miles breaks Caitlin Clark’s WNBA rookie points record by scoring 770th point

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Olivia Miles broke Caitlin Clark’s WNBA record for points by a rookie in a season on Sunday in the Minnesota Lynx’s game against the Connecticut Sun.

Miles was tied with Clark with 769 points coming into the game and moved atop the list when she made a free throw in the second quarter. The Lynx rookie came into the game averaging 19.7 points, 6.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds, and was a big reason the team had the best record in the WNBA.

Miles, who was selected second overall in the draft after playing at Notre Dame and TCU, got off to a slow start against the Sun, going scoreless in the first quarter before getting going in the second. Her record-breaking free throw came 29 seconds into the second quarter.

Miles and Clark both accomplished their feats in 40 games.

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By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer