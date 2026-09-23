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Hornets send Dorian Finney-Smith to Atlanta for Buddy Hield, Ryan Nembhard and cash

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By AP News
Hawks Hornets Trade Basketball

Hawks Hornets Trade Basketball

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks traded guards Buddy Hield and Ryan Nembhard and cash to the Charlotte Hornets for forward Dorian Finney-Smith on Tuesday.

Each team announced the deal on Tuesday night.

The Hornets had acquired Finney-Smith and three second-round draft picks from the Houston Rockets earlier this offseason. Finney-Smith spent last season with Houston but played sparingly and the Rockets were simply looking to unload his contract.

Hield played 51 games last season for the Warriors and Hawks and averaged 7.6 points per game. Nembhard played in 60 games last season for the Mavericks, averaging 6.6 points and 5.3 assists per game.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer

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