Wilson scores 30 points as the Aces beat the Storm 98-77

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 30 points to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 98-77 on Sunday night.

The four-time WNBA MVP made 16 of 18 free throws and had her 49th career 30-point game, second-most in history (Diana Taurasi, 54).

The Aces (29-13) have won five in a row and have a one-game lead over Atlanta for third place. The top four teams earn home-court advantage in the best-of-three first round of the playoffs.

The Storm (8-35), who have lost 18 of 20, clinched the worst record this season.

Rookie Flau’jae Johnson hit five 3-pointers and scored a season-high 29 points for Seattle and Dominique Malonga scored 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting.

Jackie Young made 10 of 15 from the field and finished with 23 points and eight assists for Las Vegas. Chelsea Gray scored 15 points.

Young scored 12 points in a 21-2 first-quarter run that gave the Aces a 27-12 lead with 1:40 left in the period. Seattle twice cut its deficit to two points in the second quarter, but got no closer.

Las Vegas beat the Storm 114-77 in Seattle on Thursday night.

Up next

Storm: Host Dallas on Wednesday night in their season finale.

Aces: Host Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

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