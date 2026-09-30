Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell post big games to help Fever even series with 99-89 win over Aces

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All Caitlin Clark wanted was one more chance to play this season. She delivered a masterpiece.

The All-Star guard scored 27 points, had 15 assists, reached another milestone and provided the energy on both ends of the court to help keep the sixth-seeded Indiana Fever’s postseason alive with a 99-89 victory over the defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces. Kelsey Mitchell added 26 points as the crowd chanted “M-V-P” throughout the game.

Indiana evened the best-of-three series at 1-1. Game 3 will be played Thursday at Las Vegas.

Clark became the first player in league history to produce a points-assists double-double in the first half of a playoff game. She had 14 points and 11 assists in the first 20 minutes, and it wasn’t just her scoring or passing that impressed.

“I thought her energy from start to finish — I mean a double-double in the first half — was pretty incredible,” coach Stephanie White said. “The way she moved the ball, attacked from multiple positions. … You always expect to be able to make shots and facilitate. But I thought how she managed the game was really good and her defensive energy I thought was terrific. It’s what we need from her.”

What the Fever and Aces didn’t need was the fourth-quarter incident between a fan and four-time league MVP A’ja Wilson. The two appeared to be pointing and shouting at one another after Sophie Cunningham drew a foul. Wilson walked toward the seats and two teammates, an assistant coach and security intervened to separate everyone.

Wilson was assessed a technical foul for stepping off the court but was not ejected. The man was escorted out by security but was allowed to return because the Fever said he did not violate the fan code of conduct policy.

“I didn’t exactly see what happened, I kind of saw the aftermath,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said. “I’ve never A’ja Wilson go like that so whatever was done I can tell you she felt very disrespected in that moment. I’ve never seen her really react like that ever, so whatever it was, it doesn’t have any place, I don’t think in an arena.”

The incident seemed to motivate Las Vegas, which was trailing 90-79 when it happened at the 4:10 mark, and when Clark fouled out with 2:45 to play, the Aces got as close as 92-87.

But the Fever managed to hang on.

It was a complete turnabout from Game 1 when Wilson dominated the middle and Las Vegas controlled the game. This time, Jackie Young scored 31 points while Wilson had 22 points and nine rebounds and passed Rebekkah Brunson for fourth on the league’s career playoff list.

The Aces looked poised for a second straight blowout when they closed the first quarter on a 9-2 spurt and started the second with a 3 to take a 29-18 lead.

But Clark had something else in mind — she tied up Wilson for a jump ball, grabbed the ball and walked into the baseline corner while pumping her arm toward the crowd. Then Clark put on a dribbling clinic, made nifty pass after nifty pass and became both a harassing presence on defense and the Fever’s emotional leader during a 20-6 second-quarter run.

The spurt ended with Raven Johnson’s short jumper to give Indiana a 46-39 lead. It never trailed again.

“The way I looked at it, your back’s up against the wall,” Clark said. “This is the only opportunity you’re guaranteed to have is these 40 minutes, and you know you’re going to go down swinging if you’re going to lose. But I think we had the mentality like this was one we were going to win, no matter what and do it for our fans.”

Up next

A rematch between these teams in Las Vegas on Thursday night with the winner advancing to the league’s semifinal round.

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See AP’s full WNBA coverage here

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer