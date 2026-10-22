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Lakers host the Clippers in conference matchup

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By AP News

Los Angeles Clippers (1-0, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (1-0, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Lakers -9.5; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes meet when the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers face off on Friday.

The Lakers finished 53-29 overall, 33-19 in Western Conference games and 28-13 at home a season ago. The Lakers allowed opponents to score 114.6 points per game and shoot 48.3% from the field last season.

The Clippers finished 42-40 overall and 10-6 in Pacific Division action last season. The Clippers averaged 23.7 assists per game on 40.5 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Lakers: Cameron Carr: out (oblique), Adou Thiero: out (knee), Collin Sexton: out (soleus).

Clippers: Max Strus: out (foot), Yanic Konan Niederhauser: out (lisfranc), Jordan Miller: out (shoulder), Brandon Ingram: out (heel), Bradley Beal: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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