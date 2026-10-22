Atlanta faces Charlotte for conference matchup

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Atlanta Hawks (1-0, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (1-0, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Hawks -2.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte faces Atlanta in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

Charlotte went 44-38 overall and 26-26 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Hornets allowed opponents to score 111.2 points per game and shoot 46.7% from the field last season.

Atlanta went 46-36 overall and 9-7 in Southeast Division action during the 2025-26 season. The Hawks averaged 30.1 assists per game on 43.6 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Hornets: Grant Williams: out (hamstring), Kylan Boswell: out (knee), Kon Knueppel: out (hamstring), Coby White: out (calf).

Hawks: Henri Veesaar: out for season (acl), Mouhamed Gueye: out (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press