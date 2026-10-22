Jerome leads Memphis against Golden State after 45-point game

Memphis Grizzlies (1-0, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (0-1, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis faces the Golden State Warriors after Ty Jerome scored 45 points in the Grizzlies’ 123-103 win against the Utah Jazz.

Golden State finished 37-45 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference games last season. The Warriors averaged 114.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 115.2 last season.

Memphis went 25-57 overall and 19-33 in Western Conference action during the 2025-26 season. The Grizzlies averaged 114.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 120.7 last season.

INJURIES: Warriors: Brandin Podziemski: out (back), Moses Moody: out (knee), Kristaps Porzingis: out (illness), Charles Bassey: out (patellar), Jimmy Butler III: out (knee), Stephen Curry: day to day (ankle).

Grizzlies: Isaiah Stewart: out (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press