Valkyries take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Dream

Atlanta Dream (30-14, 15-5 Eastern Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (32-12, 15-8 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

WNBA FINALS: Valkyries lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Valkyries host the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA Finals with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Valkyries won the last matchup 68-64 on Oct. 17 led by 26 points from Gabby Williams, while Allisha Gray scored 19 points for the Dream.

The Valkyries have gone 17-5 in home games. Golden State is seventh in the Western Conference scoring 82.2 points while shooting 42.2% from the field.

The Dream have gone 15-7 away from home. Atlanta is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 43.7 points per game in the paint led by Angel Reese averaging 11.0.

Golden State averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Atlanta gives up. Atlanta has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Golden State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Veronica Burton is scoring 12.2 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Valkyries. Williams is averaging 19.3 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Rhyne Howard is averaging 17.7 points, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Dream. Reese is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Valkyries: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 38.3 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Dream: 9-1, averaging 91.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

INJURIES: Valkyries: Iliana Rupert: out for season (pregnancy).

Dream: Brionna Jones: out for season (leg).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press