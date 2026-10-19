Steve Kerr: Stephen Curry ‘fine’ after tweaking right ankle at Warriors practice

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry limped off the court after tweaking his right ankle in a noncontact play during an open practice for fans Sunday.

“He said he’s fine,” coach Steve Kerr said after the event at Chase Center.

The Warriors open the season Wednesday on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Last month, the 38-year-old Curry received a two-year contract extension worth $116 million — taking a discount for $20 million less than the maximum he was offered. He is entering his 18th NBA season and is committed to finishing his career with Golden State.

Curry averaged 26.6 points, 4.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals last season but was limited to 43 games because of injuries. He missed 27 straight games and more than two months down the stretch with a right knee injury and the Warriors missed the playoffs, losing at Phoenix in the play-in tournament.

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