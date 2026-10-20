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Houston hosts Dallas in season opener

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By AP News

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets

Houston; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Rockets -8.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Rockets start the season at home against the Dallas Mavericks.

Houston went 52-30 overall and 10-6 in Southwest Division play last season. The Rockets averaged 115.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 110.0 last season.

Dallas went 26-56 overall and 4-12 in Southwest Division play during the 2025-26 season. The Mavericks averaged 114.1 points per game last season, 52.8 in the paint, 15.9 off of turnovers and 17.8 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Rockets: None listed.

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: out (foot), Santi Aldama: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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