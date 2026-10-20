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Trail Blazers open season at home against the Suns

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By AP News

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Trail Blazers -3.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Trail Blazers host the Phoenix Suns for the season opener.

Portland finished 42-40 overall, 29-23 in Western Conference action and 24-17 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 8.3 steals, 5.5 blocks and 16.5 turnovers per game last season.

Phoenix went 45-37 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference action during the 2025-26 season. The Suns averaged 112.6 points per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 36.1% from behind the arc last season.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe: out (meniscus).

Suns: Mark Williams: out (shoulder).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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