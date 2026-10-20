Los Angeles starts season at home against Sacramento

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Inglewood, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT
LINE: Clippers -4.5; over/under is 228.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers host the Sacramento Kings for the season opener.
Los Angeles finished 42-40 overall and 25-27 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Clippers allowed opponents to score 112.6 points per game and shoot 46.9% from the field last season.
Sacramento went 22-60 overall, 4-12 in Pacific Division action and 7-34 on the road a season ago. The Kings averaged 25.5 assists per game on 41.6 made field goals last season.
INJURIES: Clippers: Max Strus: out (foot), Jordan Miller: out (shoulder), Bradley Beal: out (knee).
Kings: Ben Simmons: out for season (achilles), Dylan Cardwell: out (calf), Maxime Raynaud: out (knee).
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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
By The Associated Press