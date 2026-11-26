Golden State Warriors (10-8, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (11-6, sixth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Trail Blazers host the Golden State Warriors in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

The Trail Blazers are 10-5 against conference opponents. Portland scores 116.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Warriors are 7-8 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is fifth in the league with 13.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Yaxel Lendeborg averaging 2.7.

The Trail Blazers are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Warriors allow to opponents. The Warriors average 15.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 12.2 per game the Trail Blazers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Clingan is averaging 11.6 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Trail Blazers. Damian Lillard is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

Lendeborg is averaging 19 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Warriors. Brandin Podziemski is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 5-4, averaging 113.1 points, 44.8 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 108.0 points, 43.9 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Chris Youngblood: day to day (heel), Shaedon Sharpe: out (meniscus), Vit Krejci: out (leg), Ja Morant: out (hamstring).

Warriors: Moses Moody: out (knee), Kristaps Porzingis: out (illness), Stephen Curry: out (abdomen), Jimmy Butler III: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press