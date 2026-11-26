Los Angeles Lakers (15-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (15-3, second in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

LINE: Spurs -6.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers travel to play the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

The Spurs are 14-3 in conference play. San Antonio has a 5-4 record against opponents above .500.

The Lakers have gone 9-3 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is eighth in the Western Conference scoring 48.3 points per game in the paint led by Walker Kessler averaging 11.5.

The Spurs average 117.3 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 112.7 the Lakers allow. The Lakers are shooting 48.6% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 43.8% the Spurs’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Wembanyama is averaging 29.9 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.9 blocks for the Spurs. Stephon Castle is averaging 15.9 points and 6.6 assists over the last 10 games.

Kessler is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 10.8 rebounds for the Lakers. Luka Doncic is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 8-1, averaging 116.9 points, 48.5 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.6 points per game.

Lakers: 9-1, averaging 116.9 points, 42.2 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 11.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Dylan Harper: out (hip), De’Aaron Fox: day to day (shin), Jayden Quaintance: out (knee), Tobias Harris: out (calf).

Lakers: Austin Reaves: day to day (heel).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press