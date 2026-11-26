New Orleans Pelicans (5-14, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (4-13, 13th in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers take on the New Orleans Pelicans in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

The Clippers are 3-11 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pelicans are 4-11 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Clippers are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Pelicans allow to opponents. The Pelicans average 114.5 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 117.4 the Clippers allow to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Clippers won 139-123 in the last meeting on Nov. 9. Darius Garland led the Clippers with 24 points, and Trey Murphy III led the Pelicans with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garland is averaging 20.7 points and 6.4 assists for the Clippers. Brook Lopez is averaging 15.7 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Zion Williamson is scoring 21.9 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Pelicans. Saddiq Bey is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 3-7, averaging 111.1 points, 39.5 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points per game.

Pelicans: 1-9, averaging 109.4 points, 41.4 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.9 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Jordan Miller: out (shoulder), Bradley Beal: out (knee).

Pelicans: Dejounte Murray: day to day (ankle), Bennedict Mathurin: day to day (plantar), Trendon Watford: day to day (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press