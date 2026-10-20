Magic open season at home against the Hawks

Add us as a preferred source

Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Magic -2.5; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic open the season at home against the Atlanta Hawks.

Orlando went 45-37 overall, 9-8 in Southeast Division action and 26-16 at home last season. The Magic averaged 115.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 115.1 last season.

Atlanta finished 46-36 overall, 9-7 in Southeast Division action and 22-19 on the road last season. The Hawks allowed opponents to score 116.0 points per game and shoot 47.4% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Magic: Noah Penda: out (hamstring), Jase Richardson: day to day (back), Franz Wagner: day to day (shoulder).

Hawks: Henri Veesaar: out for season (acl), Mouhamed Gueye: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press