Washington hosts Milwaukee to open season

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Wizards -5.5; over/under is 238.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Wizards start the season at home against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Washington went 17-65 overall, 11-41 in Eastern Conference play and 11-30 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Wizards averaged 112.9 points per game last season, 47.5 in the paint, 16.0 off of turnovers and 14.5 on fast breaks.

Milwaukee went 32-50 overall and 21-31 in Eastern Conference play during the 2025-26 season. The Bucks averaged 110.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 116.8 last season.

INJURIES: Wizards: AJ Dybantsa: day to day (ankle), Tristan Vukcevic: out (hip), Jamir Watkins: out for season (acl).

Bucks: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press