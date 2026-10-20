Heat open season at home against the Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat
Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
LINE: Heat -1.5; over/under is 243.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat start the season at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Miami finished 43-39 overall with a 26-15 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Heat averaged 8.6 steals, 4.3 blocks and 13.1 turnovers per game last season.
Minnesota finished 49-33 overall last season while going 23-18 on the road. The Timberwolves averaged 118.0 points per game last season, 19.0 on free throws and 41.4 from 3-point range.
INJURIES: Heat: Dru Smith: out (calf).
Timberwolves: Donte DiVincenzo: out (achilles).
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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
By The Associated Press