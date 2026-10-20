Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
51.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Heat open season at home against the Timberwolves

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat

Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Heat -1.5; over/under is 243.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat start the season at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Miami finished 43-39 overall with a 26-15 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Heat averaged 8.6 steals, 4.3 blocks and 13.1 turnovers per game last season.

Minnesota finished 49-33 overall last season while going 23-18 on the road. The Timberwolves averaged 118.0 points per game last season, 19.0 on free throws and 41.4 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Heat: Dru Smith: out (calf).

Timberwolves: Donte DiVincenzo: out (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.