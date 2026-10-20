Memphis hosts Utah to tip off season

Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Grizzlies -1.5; over/under is 242.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies host the Utah Jazz for the season opener.

Memphis finished 25-57 overall and 19-33 in Western Conference action last season. The Grizzlies averaged 8.8 steals, 4.8 blocks and 14.6 turnovers per game last season.

Utah went 22-60 overall and 12-40 in Western Conference action during the 2025-26 season. The Jazz averaged 117.6 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point distance last season.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Isaiah Stewart: out (ankle).

Jazz: Jusuf Nurkic: out (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press