Raptors start 2026-27 season at home against the Bulls

Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Raptors -9.5; over/under is 236.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors start the season at home against the Chicago Bulls.

Toronto finished 46-36 overall, 33-19 in Eastern Conference action and 24-17 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Raptors averaged 114.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 111.8 last season.

Chicago went 31-51 overall and 19-32 in Eastern Conference action during the 2025-26 season. The Bulls averaged 28.5 assists per game on 42.4 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Raptors: None listed.

Bulls: Nic Claxton: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press