Lakers open season at home against the Warriors

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Golden State Warriors in the season opener.

Los Angeles went 53-29 overall, 33-19 in Western Conference play and 28-13 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Lakers shot 50.2% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range last season.

Golden State went 37-45 overall and 7-9 in Pacific Division games during the 2025-26 season. The Warriors shot 46.1% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Lakers: None listed.

Warriors: Moses Moody: out (knee), Kristaps Porzingis: out (illness), Jimmy Butler III: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press