Atlanta, Golden State face off with series tied 1-1

Golden State Valkyries (32-12, 15-8 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (30-14, 15-5 Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

WNBA FINALS: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Valkyries visit the Atlanta Dream for game three of the WNBA Finals with the series tied 1-1. The Dream defeated the Valkyries 79-65 in the last meeting. Angel Reese led the Dream with 30 points, and Gabby Williams led the Valkyries with 14 points.

The Dream are 15-7 on their home court. Atlanta ranks second in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 35.6 rebounds. Reese paces the Dream with 12.1 boards.

The Valkyries are 15-7 on the road. Golden State ranks fourth in the WNBA with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kiah Stokes averaging 2.6.

Atlanta scores 91.3 points, 16.2 more per game than the 75.1 Golden State allows. Golden State averages 82.2 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 84.5 Atlanta gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese is shooting 45.1% and averaging 16.4 points for the Dream. Jordin Canada is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Veronica Burton is averaging 12.2 points, 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Valkyries. Williams is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 9-1, averaging 89.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Valkyries: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Brionna Jones: out for season (leg).

Valkyries: Iliana Rupert: out for season (pregnancy).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press