Lillard returns with 25 points, Morant debuts and the Blazers rout the Suns 124-83

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 25 points in his first regular-season game since rejoining the Trail Blazers, leading Portland to a 124-83 season-opening rout of the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

Offseason addition Ja Morant had 14 points and eight assists for the Blazers, who jumped out to a 21-0 lead and led by as many as 52 points. Toumani Camara added 18 points.

Devin Booker, embarking on his 12th NBA season with the Suns, had 23 points.

Lillard spent his first 11 NBA seasons with the Blazers before playing two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks. He rejoined the Blazers in the summer of 2025, but spent last season rehabbing from a torn Achilles tendon.

Lillard joins a Blazers team that snapped a five-year postseason drought last season. But Tiago Splitter, who took over as coach after Chauncey Billups’ arrest in an alleged gambling scheme, left for the Chicago Bulls and the Blazers hired Micah Nori, an assistant with the Timberwolves.

The Blazers also traded away Jerami Grant and Kris Murray to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Morant.

The Blazers went ahead 21-0 behind 3-pointers from Lillard, Morant, Deni Avdija and Donovan Clingan. The Suns’ first points came off free throws with 5:54 left in the first quarter.

Lillard made back-to-back 3-pointers to extend the lead to 38-8 and Portland had a 72-39 advantage at halftime. He finished with six 3s.

The Suns hit just 36% from the field for the game and were just 6 of 31 on 3-point attempts.

Nori pulled the Blazers’ starters early in the final quarter.

Avdija was a game-time decision for the Blazers with a right ankle injury but started. Avdija, last season’s surprising breakout player with 24.2 points per game, had 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Up Next

The Suns host the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

The Blazers visit the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer