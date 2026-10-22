Orlando hosts Minnesota after Edwards’ 45-point game

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Orlando Magic

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Timberwolves -1.5; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota takes on the Orlando Magic after Anthony Edwards scored 45 points in the Timberwolves’ 131-106 victory against the Miami Heat.

Orlando finished 45-37 overall with a 26-16 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Magic averaged 115.7 points per game last season, 22.0 from the free-throw line and 35.1 from deep.

Minnesota finished 49-33 overall last season while going 23-18 on the road. The Timberwolves averaged 8.7 steals, 5.8 blocks and 14.1 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Magic: Anthony Black: out (ankle), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Izaiyah Nelson: out (ankle), Noah Penda: out (hamstring).

Timberwolves: Donte DiVincenzo: out (achilles).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press