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Houston heads to San Antonio for conference showdown

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By AP News

Houston Rockets (1-0, third in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (0-1, eighth in the Western Conference)

Austin, Texas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Spurs -7.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston travels to San Antonio for a Western Conference matchup.

San Antonio went 62-20 overall, 13-3 in Southwest Division action and 32-8 at home last season. The Spurs averaged 119.8 points per game last season, 52.1 in the paint, 17.1 off of turnovers and 16.3 on fast breaks.

Houston finished 52-30 overall, 10-6 in Southwest Division games and 22-19 on the road last season. The Rockets shot 47.9% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Spurs: Jayden Quaintance: out (knee), Tobias Harris: day to day (calf).

Rockets: Steven Adams: out (calf).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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