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Memphis heads to Sacramento for conference showdown

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By AP News

Memphis Grizzlies (2-0, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-2, 15th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis travels to Sacramento for a Western Conference matchup.

Sacramento finished 22-60 overall, 14-38 in Western Conference action and 15-26 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Kings averaged 111.0 points per game last season, 17.6 from the free-throw line and 30.9 from beyond the arc.

Memphis finished 25-57 overall and 19-33 in Western Conference action during the 2025-26 season. The Grizzlies shot 45.6% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Kings: Ben Simmons: out for season (achilles), Dylan Cardwell: out (calf), Maxime Raynaud: out (knee).

Grizzlies: Cedric Coward: day to day (wrist).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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