New York and Orlando square off for conference matchup

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Orlando Magic (0-2, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (0-2, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando visits New York for an Eastern Conference matchup.

New York finished 53-29 overall and 35-17 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The Knicks allowed opponents to score 110.1 points per game and shoot 46.0% from the field last season.

Orlando went 45-37 overall and 26-26 in Eastern Conference action during the 2025-26 season. The Magic averaged 8.5 steals, 4.7 blocks and 13.7 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Knicks: None listed.

Magic: Anthony Black: day to day (ankle), Jonathan Isaac: day to day (knee), Izaiyah Nelson: day to day (ankle), Noah Penda: out (hamstring).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press