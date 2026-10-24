Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
46.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

New York and Orlando square off for conference matchup

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

Orlando Magic (0-2, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (0-2, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando visits New York for an Eastern Conference matchup.

New York finished 53-29 overall and 35-17 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The Knicks allowed opponents to score 110.1 points per game and shoot 46.0% from the field last season.

Orlando went 45-37 overall and 26-26 in Eastern Conference action during the 2025-26 season. The Magic averaged 8.5 steals, 4.7 blocks and 13.7 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Knicks: None listed.

Magic: Anthony Black: day to day (ankle), Jonathan Isaac: day to day (knee), Izaiyah Nelson: day to day (ankle), Noah Penda: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.