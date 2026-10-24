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San Antonio faces Dallas for conference showdown

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By AP News

San Antonio Spurs (0-2, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (1-1, ninth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Spurs -12.5; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Dallas and San Antonio square off on Saturday.

Dallas finished 26-56 overall and 4-12 in Southwest Division play a season ago. The Mavericks averaged 114.1 points per game last season, 19.5 on free throws and 33 from deep.

San Antonio went 62-20 overall, 13-3 in Southwest Division action and 30-12 on the road last season. The Spurs averaged 17.1 points off of turnovers, 15.5 second-chance points and 41.8 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Cooper Flagg: day to day (shoulder), Tarik Biberovic: day to day (heel), Caleb Martin: day to day (thumb), Jett Howard: day to day (calf), Dereck Lively II: day to day (foot), Santi Aldama: day to day (knee).

Spurs: Jayden Quaintance: out (knee), Tobias Harris: day to day (calf).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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