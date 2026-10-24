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Phoenix hosts Golden State in conference showdown

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By AP News

Golden State Warriors (0-2, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (0-1, 11th in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Suns -9.5; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts Golden State in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

Phoenix finished 45-37 overall, 10-7 in Pacific Division games and 25-16 at home last season. The Suns gave up 111.1 points per game while committing 20.6 fouls last season.

Golden State finished 37-45 overall, 7-9 in Pacific Division play and 15-26 on the road last season. The Warriors averaged 28.9 assists per game on 40.9 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Suns: Oso Ighodaro: day to day (hip), Mark Williams: out (shoulder), Luke Kennard: day to day (knee).

Warriors: Moses Moody: out (knee), Kristaps Porzingis: out (illness), Charles Bassey: day to day (patellar), Jimmy Butler III: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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