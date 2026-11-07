Ajay Mitchell scores a career-high 35 points as Thunder rout Grizzlies 128-97

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ajay Mitchell scored a career-high 35 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 28 and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Memphis Grizzlies 128-97 on Friday night in an NBA Cup group stage game.

Oklahoma City has won 16 straight over Memphis, including a four-game sweep in the first round of the 2025 playoffs.

Jared McCain finished with 21 points for the Thunder, who shot 55%.

Ty Jerome led Memphis with 21 points and Zach Edey added 14. Rookie Cameron Boozer was limited to eight points but grabbed 12 rebounds.

Oklahoma City benefited from a strong shooting night. In the closing minutes of the third quarter, the Thunder were converting at just under a 60% clip. They made half of their 26 3-point attempts through three periods.

Oklahoma City also forced 18 turnovers, turning them into 30 points.

Memphis, which entered the game leading the NBA in 3-point percentage, struggled from distance in the first half, converting only five of its 26 attempts from beyond the arc. The Thunder, meanwhile, connected on 69% of their shots, including 9 of 17 from 3-point range.

Memphis finished the game shooting 22% from 3-point range.

The Thunder led by 25 points near the end of the first half. Oklahoma City went on a 12-0 run early in the third quarter to expand its lead to 32.

Despite injuries to several key players, the Thunder entered having beat Cleveland twice. Gilgeous-Alexander continues to fuel the offense, scoring 43 and 42 points in the wins over the Cavaliers. Mitchell has thrived in an expanded role, averaging 21.6 points over the previous five games.

Up next

Thunder: Host Washington on Saturday.

Grizzlies: At Toronto on Monday.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press