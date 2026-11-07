Cavaliers beat 76ers 119-95 as LeBron James is held to 8 points in return to Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers held LeBron James to eight points in his return to Northeast Ohio and rolled to a 119-95 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in an NBA Cup group stage game Friday night.

James — who elected to sign with Philadelphia in the offseason instead of returning for a third stint with Cleveland — was 3 of 12 from the field, including 0 for 4 on 3-pointers, in 31 minutes. James received a smattering of boos from Cavaliers fans every time he touched the ball during the first half and left the game with 3:54 remaining.

It was only the 10th time in his 24-year career that James has scored in single digits in the regular season. The Akron, Ohio, native’s NBA-record run of 1,297 consecutive regular-season games with at least 10 points ended on Dec. 4 last season in the Los Angeles Lakers’ victory at Toronto.

Evan Mobley added 22 points for the Cavaliers, who bounced back after two losses to Oklahoma City. Mitchell also had seven rebounds and eight assists in 33 minutes. James Harden scored 17.

It was a rough night for the 76ers, who lost for only the second time in 10 games this season. They shot 36.5% from the field, including 10 of 40 on 3-pointers.

Jaylen Brown led Philadelphia with 20 points, VJ Edgecombe scored 19 and Tyrese Maxey had 17. Joel Embiid missed all nine of his shots from the field but was 6 of 6 from the line.

The Cavaliers out-rebounded the 76ers by 14 despite center Jarrett Allen being sidelined because of a bruised right knee. Mario Hezonja had 13 points and 10 rebounds off the bench while Peyton Watson, who missed the last two games with right hamstring tightness, had nine boards.

The Cavaliers led most of the game and took a 46-30 advantage three minutes into the second quarter on an alley-oop dunk by Mobley. Their biggest lead was 25 points in the fourth quarter.

Up next

76ers: At the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

Cavaliers: Host the New York Knicks on Saturday.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer