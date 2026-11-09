Washington faces Detroit on 3-game skid

Washington Wizards (4-6, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (6-3, third in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Pistons -10.5; over/under is 218.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington comes into the matchup with Detroit after losing three games in a row.

Detroit went 60-22 overall and 39-13 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Pistons shot 48.5% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range last season.

Washington finished 17-65 overall and 11-41 in Eastern Conference play during the 2025-26 season. The Wizards averaged 25.0 assists per game on 41.8 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Pistons: Jalen Duren: out (hamstring), Isaiah Joe: out (hip).

Wizards: Tristan Vukcevic: out (hip), Jamir Watkins: out for season (acl), Anthony Davis: day to day (ankle), Justin Champagnie: out (foot), Reece Beekman: out (shoulder).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press