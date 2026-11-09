Los Angeles visits Atlanta following Reaves’ 43-point game

Los Angeles Lakers (9-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (7-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Lakers -2.5; over/under is 236.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Atlanta Hawks after Austin Reaves scored 43 points in the Lakers’ 121-116 victory against the Detroit Pistons.

Atlanta finished 46-36 overall last season while going 24-17 at home. The Hawks averaged 118.5 points per game last season, 16.6 from the free-throw line and 43.8 from deep.

Los Angeles went 53-29 overall a season ago while going 25-16 on the road. The Lakers averaged 8.5 steals, 4.3 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Hawks: Jock Landale: day to day (hip), Henri Veesaar: out for season (acl), Mouhamed Gueye: out (foot), Asa Newell: out (toe), Keshon Gilbert: out (knee).

Lakers: Luka Doncic: out (back).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press