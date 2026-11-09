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Utah faces Miami, seeks to halt 8-game slide

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By AP News

Miami Heat (4-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (1-9, 15th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah aims to end its eight-game skid when the Jazz play Miami.

Utah went 22-60 overall a season ago while going 14-27 at home. The Jazz allowed opponents to score 126.0 points per game and shoot 49.4% from the field last season.

Miami finished 43-39 overall with a 17-24 record on the road a season ago. The Heat shot 46.8% from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Jazz: Lauri Markkanen: out (wrist), Jusuf Nurkic: out (foot), Keyonte George: day to day (ankle), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee).

Heat: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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