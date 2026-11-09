Golden State hosts New Orleans after Curry’s 41-point outing

New Orleans Pelicans (4-6, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (7-3, fifth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

LINE: Warriors -9.5; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts the New Orleans Pelicans after Stephen Curry scored 41 points in the Golden State Warriors’ 126-119 overtime win against the Orlando Magic.

Golden State finished 37-45 overall, 24-28 in Western Conference games and 22-19 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Warriors gave up 115.2 points per game while committing 19.6 fouls last season.

New Orleans went 26-56 overall and 17-34 in Western Conference play during the 2025-26 season. The Pelicans averaged 25.1 assists per game on 42.1 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Warriors: Will Richard: out (thumb), Moses Moody: out (knee), Kristaps Porzingis: out (illness), Gui Santos: day to day (knee), Jimmy Butler III: out (knee).

Pelicans: Yves Missi: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press