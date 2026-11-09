Boston plays Philadelphia on 3-game win streak

Boston Celtics (8-2, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (9-2, first in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: 76ers -1.5; over/under is 215.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston is looking to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Celtics take on Philadelphia.

Philadelphia went 45-37 overall and 9-7 in Atlantic Division games a season ago. The 76ers averaged 115.9 points per game last season, 20.1 from the free-throw line and 36.9 from 3-point range.

Boston went 56-26 overall and 10-6 in Atlantic Division action during the 2025-26 season. The Celtics allowed opponents to score 107.2 points per game and shoot 44.2% from the field last season.

INJURIES: 76ers: Ariel Hukporti: out for season (achilles), Adem Bona: out (spine), Dominick Barlow: out (back).

Celtics: Devin Carter: out (illness).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press